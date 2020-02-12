Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dessert Made Easy With Wegmans

From the gifts to dinner and dessert, Wegmans has plenty of options to make the most of your Valentine’s Day.

Heart-shaped spicy tuna rolls or rib-eye steaks are perfect for making a romantic meal for your loved one. For dessert, serve up chocolate-dipped fruit for your sweetie. With a wide selection to choose from, Wegmans is your one-stop-shop for Valentine’s Day.

For more Valentine’s Day ideas from Wegmans, visit Wegmans.com.