Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Witty Wicks Candle & Gift Shop

Valentine’s Day is Monday, February 14th and if you’re looking for gift ideas Witty Wicks in Township 5 in Camillus have you covered.

From fun vintage rocker t-shirts to jewelry and candles Witty Wicks have you covered. You can stop by today or head over to their online store to view their gifts.

They’re located at Township Five in Camillus. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 7pm, and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. For more information on Witty Wicks products and to shop online, visit Wittywicks.com

