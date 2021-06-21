Varick Winery Hosts 16th Annual Cherry Festival

The 2-day summer cherry festival returns to Varick Winery June 26th and 27th and organizers say they’ve got a lot planned this year.

From ‘spud chuckin’ to cherry picking and wine tasting too, the annual event is back for its 16th year.

Owner Bob Rozzano says the event started as a way to celebrate their cherry harvest and has evolved over the years to include live music, good food and a great place for families to gather.

The Cherry Festival is happening on Saturday, June 26th and Sunday June 27th from 9:30am to 6pm at Varick Winery in Romulus. Admission is free and food will be on hand from Smokey and the Pig BBQ and Dugan’s Country Grill. Wine and sweet treats will also be available all weekend long.

Varick winery is located at 5102 State Route 89 along the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail. It’s about 25 to 30 minutes southwest of Auburn and 10 miles south of Seneca Falls. To learn more call (315) 549-8797 or visit VarickWinery.com.