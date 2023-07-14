(WSYR-TV) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association CNY chapter, about 410,000 New Yorkers live with Alzheimer’s disease, yet there is no cure. Central New York organization Velocity is partaking in the solution where they are now participating in a national study that takes a new method to diagnose the disease.

Principal Investigator Dr. Robert Cupelo and Sr. Research Coordinator Christine Hall of Velocity bind with Iris and Steve to walk us through the study and their involvement.

Examining the brain after death is a promising way to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s. The new study uses up-to-date PET scan imaging to understand better the brain proteins associated with the development and progression of the horrid disease.

Using better medical tools helps identify early changes in the brain. The newest Alzheimer’s disease study, it requires the ability to see changes in the brain both during life and death.

The Velocity team encourages participation in their research study to help the community get closer to much-needed medical breakthroughs. Velocity also believes that partaking in the study is a powerful way to have a positive impact at the end of your life.

For more information, check out velocityclinical.com. You can also find them on Facebook or call