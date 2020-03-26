Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Vera House Adapting During Health Crisis

As the ever-changing climate is altering the way people are communicating, Vera House has adjusted their practices to continue supporting the community through the health pandemic.  

Director of Marketing and Communications at Vera House, Chris Benton tells us they’re urgently in need of items including: Clorox wipes, baby wipes, formula, rubbing alcohol, peroxide, no-touch thermometers, cotton balls, towels, twin size sheets, pillow cases and pillows.

They’re also accepting gift cards from local restaurants to ease the burden of shelter staff that provide meals for residents and also help boost business to local restaurants. 

You can learn more information about Vera House and the services they provide Verahouse.org

