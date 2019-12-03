Vera House Hosts “New Beginnings Gala”

Over 500 guests will celebrate the festive holiday season in support of Vera House’s mission to end domestic and sexual violence.

Their “New Beginnings Gala” is the largest fundraiser for the organization and affords them the opportunity to really put funds to good use, Vera House Special Events Coordinator Hannah Fuller says.

“The funds that we raise through it are unrestricted funds, so we usually get our funding through grants with very specific parameters about what they can be used for,” she says. “Events like the gala can give us funds that we can use to cover any gaps that those grants don’t cover.”

For more than a decade, over $1.2 Million has been raised to help men, women, and children pay for help such as counseling, and this year’s goal alone is to raise $150,000.

Vera House’s “New Beginnings Gala” will be held on Saturday, December 7 at the Oncenter in Syracuse. To learn more visit verahouse.org.