Verizon Bring’s 5G Network To Central New York

The 5G network as it relates to cellphones is a common topic of conversation, but what does it really mean?

Verizon Tech Expert David Weissmann says that Verizon’s growing 5G network is the next generation in technology and promises more than just a faster network speed. The redefined network not only establishes a global wireless standard for speed, but it can also serve as a bridge to the future.

If you’d like to learn more about Verizon’s fast growing 5G nationwide network, visit Verizon.com/5G.