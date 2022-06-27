(WSYR-TV) — What initially started as a partnership for the holiday season is now entering it’s 13th year for the Food Bank of Central New York (CNY) and Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino.

Vernon Downs is set to host a Marshall Tucker Band benefit concert June 30 at 8 p.m. to support the Food Bank of CNY. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds go directly to the Food Bank of CNY. They will also be matched by owner Jeff Gural.

“Right now we’ve already sold 1,300 tickets. That’s already $26,000, plus another 26 from Jeff. The more we sell, the more that goes to the food bank, we hope to see a lot of people out there on Thursday,” says Stephan Gibson, vice president of marketing at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel.

“The influx of funds that comes in from Vernon comes at a great time during the summer where you know donations aren’t as high as they typically are,” shares Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer at the Food Bank of CNY.

For more information on how you can help, go to foodbankcny.org.