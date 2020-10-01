“Very Affordable” – How Onondaga Community College Can Help Change Your Life

“When students step onto campus and students want that college experience, they can 110% get it at OCC for a very reasonable price.”

Marianna Maliani is a Recruitment Specialist at Onondaga Community College. She says that while OCC is considered a two-year community college, what they offer students makes it feel more like a medium sized four-year college.

“We’re very affordable and we have great facilities” Maliani says. “We have great faculty members and we have a number of different programs. We have a number of different activities that students can really engage in. We also have beautiful dorms on campus.”

Prospective students who want to learn more about OCC and their programs of study usually do that each fall at a big open house. COVID-19 is changing that this year. Instead of a single event with hundreds of people attending, the college is now hosting smaller open houses on multiple days. They’ll be held both on campus and virtually, allowing those who wish to attend the chance to choose the option they are most comfortable with.

To make the open houses even more beneficial, students will be able to connect their individual interests with programs of study in advance. OCC has divided all their majors into 8 academic schools:

School of Art, Media, Design & Music

School of Business

School of Computing & Applied Technologies

School of Education

School of Health

School of Liberal Arts

School of Math, Science & Engineering

School of Public Safety & Community Service

Students who are undecided about a program of study can learn more about all the majors and courses available to them at OCC.

Additional safety precautions being taken include a health screening & temperature check when arriving on campus, and the requirement that face masks be worn at all times. These measures apply to everyone at OCC – not just those participating in the open houses.

OCC’s open house dates and times are:

Monday, October 12

Saturday, October 24

Wednesday, November 11

Saturday, November 14

Friday, December 4

On those dates, the in-person, on-campus open houses will happen between 9am and 12pm. Virtual open houses will happen between 10am and 11am.

Full-time tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year is $5,700. That makes OCC one of the best college values around.

Click here to learn more about Onondaga Community College and register for one of the upcoming open houses.