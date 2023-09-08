(WSYR-TV) — The Vietnam War is an important part of our country’s history, as well as Central New York’s.

Starting next week, those interested can get an up close and personal look at one-man show title “Vietnam…Through My Lens” by Vietnam War veteran Stu Richel. The show centers around one soldier’s reflective journey as a combat photographer, through Vietnam and beyond.

The show premiered in New York City in 2014 and has visited nine states since then. Stu says women and men, civilian and military, anti-Vietnam protesters and hawks all have been touched by the show.

You can see the show Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 at Cayuga Community College, beginning at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge and reservations are not required.

You can learn more about the show at vietnamthroughmylens.com.