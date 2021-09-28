Veterans Mark 9/11 Anniversary with New Campaign, “Operation Enduring Service”

Operation Enduring Service is marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack with a new campaign to kick off the next twenty years of veteran-led service in our country.

The Mission Continues is a national nonprofit organization that gives veterans the opportunity to continue their service when they return home. The Operation Enduring Campaign is shining a light on the spirit, service, and community through Veteran’s Day. The Mission Continues President Mary Beth Bruggeman, talks about the organization and the services it will bring to communities.

“With the Mission Continues, veterans take the skills and experience they learn in the military and bring it home to translate it into community-based leadership in their own backyards.” Mary Beth Bruggeman, Mission Continues President

Bruggeman also mentions, “we know that if we bring people together in service as we did twenty years ago, we can rekindle that sense of unity and community and carry it on for the next twenty years ahead.” The organization is active in more than forty cities with more than eighty service projects planned between now and November.

For more information about the organization, visit, MissionContinues.org/EnduringService.