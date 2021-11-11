Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

For several years, Dan Cummings has been reaching out to veterans in the community to bring their stories to light. His latest special program, ‘Veterans Voices’ airs on Veterans Day. Together with Photojournalist Jack Estabrook, they’ve created a one hour program dedicated to veterans across Central New York.

This week, NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com are honoring Central New York’s servicemembers with a series of special reports from Washington, D.C. for Honor Flight Syracuse’s Mission 15 culminating with a special broadcast on Veterans Day, “Veterans Voices” at 7pm on NewsChannel 9.