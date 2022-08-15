(WSYR-TV) — It’s a new reality we’re all unfortunately going through. Gun violence is happening at staggering rates across the country, leaving so many people unsure where to look for help.

Anita Busch is someone who’s been affected by a mass shooting not once, but twice. She’s taken her tragic experience to make a difference in the world helping those who have gone through a something similar. She’s now president of the organization VictimsFirst, helping people who have been wounded or have lost a family member due to gun violence.

After one of Anita’s family members was killed in a mass shooting ten years ago at a Colorado movie theater, she found it difficult to believe there could be so few resources for people dealing with the aftermath of such a tragic event. Several years later, another one of her family members was present at the time of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Fortunately, she survived.

VictimsFirst is made up of over twenty years of mass shooting victims, who understand what it’s like to go through something so traumatic. Together, they’ve been able to help victims stay on their feet while recovering. The organization also helps the community learn how to organize after experiencing an event like this.

Anita says it’s important for those who want to help victims to make sure they are asking questions and ensuring their donations do in fact end up in the hands of the victims.

To get involved, donate, or learn more, visit VictimsFirst.org.