Since 2008, Dr. Marc Pietropaoli and his team at Victory Sports Medicine and Orthopedics have been running an ACL Prevention Program cutting the risk of ACL tears by 50 to 75 percent. This program doesn’t just cut ACL risk, but also raises sport performance with increase in verticals and 20 yard dash times.

Anyone can participate in this program to gain back strength from previous injuries and to prevent future ones. Victory Sports Medicine’s Victory Injury Program (VIP) runs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from July 6th – August 12th at Emerson Park in Auburn and Austin Park in Skaneateles. Cost is $350 per participant. Group rates are also available.

To learn more and register today, visit VictorySportsMedicine.com/Services/VIP.