Victory Sports Medicine & Orthopedics To Host Webinar About Tommy John Surgery

Major League Baseball Player Tommy John was a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher for 26 seasons before suffering a potentially career-ending injury. Today, he lends his name to the surgery that saved his career.

The Ulnar Collateral Ligament surgery is one that Doctors Marc Pietropaoli and Carl Calabrese of Victory Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, know all too well.

Since the late 1990s through the early 2000s the incidence of UCL tears has increased exponentially. The increase is largely due to specializing too early in one sport, and the age at which the injury occurs, Dr. Pietropaoli says. Today, 57 percent of all Tommy John surgeries are done on kids between the ages of 15 to 19 years old; And one in seven of those kids never fully recover, both doctors add.

Victory Sports Medicine and Orthopedics is hosting a webinar to educate the community on what can be done to prevent it. The webinar “Tommy John Surgery: Are There “Other” Alternatives?” is happening on Wednesday, June 9th at 7 p.m. To learn more and to register visit VictorySportsMedicine.com.