Victory Sports Medicine & Orthopedics Utilizing Telehealth Services

There’s so much attention on the COVID-19 Pandemic, and rightfully so but for many people, other non-related health conditions can also be a problem. Victory Sports Medicine and Orthopedics is still helping patients, but doing so, remotely.

CEO Doctor Marc Pietropaoli tells us using virtual services has been useful in treating their patients.

Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Coordinator Doctor Carl Calabres says that even though they cannot be with the patient they are able to analyze and communicate via Telehealth with the patient to isolate what the issue is and get the proper care.

If you’d like to learn how Victory Sports Medicine & Orthopedics can help you, visit them online at victorysportsmedicine.com or call (315) 685-7544 Also, due to the pandemic – most insurance companies have agreed to waive co-pays and deductibles at this time, so don’t let that be a deterrent.