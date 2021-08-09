Village of East Syracuse Hosts Manlius Street Festival

The village of East Syracuse is sponsoring the Manlius Street Festival, which will bring live music, food trucks and other family friendly activities to the ARC parking lot.

The event returns following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Mayor Of East Syracuse Robert Tackman says that this year’s festival is a welcomed celebration after so much has happened in the last 18 months.

“It’s exciting to have this opportunity to host this event again, we’re very excited,” he says. “We’re not holding anything back and we really want this to be an exciting opportunity for everybody.

From 1 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 14, residents are invited to enjoy live music, food trucks, wine and beer tastings from right here in Central New York, and a kid friendly zone too. For the first time this year, the event will also feature a poker pub run as a way to support local restaurants and businesses and help support the recreation department too.

Admission is free and all are welcome to attend and Mayor Tackman hopes that ultimately enjoys a fun afternoon out.

“Our goal is to get everyone to come out and enjoy a safe place out doors,” he says. “We want people to feel safe and comfortable and at home in our community and this is the perfect opportunity to come out and do that.”

Admission to the event is free and there will be many ways to support local restaurants and businesses throughout the day. To learn more, visit VillageOfEastSyracuse.com.