(WSYR-TV) — CEO of VIP Companies, Meg Tidd, meets up with Bridge Street to talk about the restoration of two of the most recognizable buildings Pathfinder Bank and Smith Supply Warehouse in honor of National Historic Preservation Month which took place back in May.

VIP conserved much as of the original structure as possible but added some of today’s modern amenities and technologies.

The PathfinderBank renovated a 100-year-old mansion that received a PACNY Paul Malo Award (Preservation Association of Central New York).

For the Smith Warehouse, the company created a concept to convert the three-story warehouse built in the 1800s to 38 modern luxury apartments. This project won an award of merit from AIA CNY (American Institute of Architects).

