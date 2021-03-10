Virtual Birthday Celebration Planned To Honor Mr. Rogers

To commemorate America’s Favorite Neighbor, Fred Rogers, stars across multiple platforms will perform some of his most notable songs.

The virtual celebration, hosted by Tom Bergeron, is the brainchild of two-time Grammy and Emmy Winning Producer Dennis Scott, who says that Mr. Rogers holds a special place in so many hearts, including his own.

‘Happy Birthday Mr. Rogers’ premieres Saturday, March 20th at 10am CT. It features Kellie Pickler, Vanessa Williams, Lee Greenwood, The Cowsills and so many more. It will be streamed on both YouTube and Facebook Live.

The virtual celebration is also dedicated to the late Joanne Rogers, wife of Fred, who passed away earlier this year. To learn more about it, visit ThankYouMisterRogers.com.