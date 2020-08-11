Virtual Wellness At The YMCA of CNY

Despite the challenging times, the YMCA of Central New York is working to deliver even more virtual wellness classes to the community.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA has worked to keep members healthy during the shutdown, by offering outdoor classes, swimming by reservation and virtual options too. A variety of classes are available for members of all ages and are easily accessible online.

To learn more about the many ways the YMCA has gone virtual, visit YCNY.org/Reservations.