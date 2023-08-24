SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether it’s dance or food, be sure to visit the Asian Village near the Youth Building at the Fair.
You will have a chance to learn more about the Asian culture as the village makes its first appearance at the Fair.
