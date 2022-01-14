Visit the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville

Opened in January 2021, the National Museum of African American Music dedicates itself to preserving African American music traditions.

Director of Education & Exhibitions, Tamar Smithers says the opening of this museum has been over 20 years in the making. Nestled in Nashville, Tennessee, the museum showcases the musical genres inspired, created, or influenced by African-Americans

The National Museum of African American Music is open every day but Tuesday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information, you can visit, NMAAM.org.