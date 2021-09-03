Visit The Van Robinson Pan-African Village at the NYS Fair

Located between the Center of Progress Building and the Art and Home Center, the Pan-African Village is home to New York African American history at the New York State Fair.

When you visit the village, you can expect to see food from all over including Africa and Caribbean-inspired dishes and music. Superintendent for the Pan-African Village, Lourie White says the fair has been a lot of fun.

Over the past two weeks, White mentions they have had over 40 artists on their lineup. They have had a range of artists from all over CNY performing at the Pan-African Village. A lot of artists appreciate having a place to perform and Lourie adds, “just to be able to perform at the New York State Fair is like a dream for them.”

For more information about the Van Robinson Pan-African Village, you can click here.