Visit winter art exhibit at Baltimore Woods Nature Center

If you’re looking for something to do this winter, Baltimore Woods Nature Center invites you to explore the season with a new art installation on display.

You can see “Meditations on Winter,” expressed through photography by local photographer Chris Murray. The exhibit is on display through February 24 and shows Murray’s take on winter landscapes and nature.

You can view the art gallery on Saturdays from 10-4 pm and to view the gallery during the week it’s recommended that you call ahead.

To learn more, visit BaltimoreWoods.org or call them at 315-673-1350.