(WSYR-TV) — Over 80% of students in the Syracuse city school districts live in economically disadvantaged households.

Due to this, and the high cost of summer programs, many students spend the summer without any extracurricular activities. SUNY Oswego, in conjunction with WCNY, and with the support of both the Central New York Community Foundation and the City School District, have created the first visual storytelling summer camp. Oswego Professor Francisco Suarez joined Bridge Street Monday to share more information about the camp.



To learn more about the visual storytelling summer camp, visit: WCNY.org/SummerCamp.