(WSYR-TV) — September is Suicide Prevention Month. Like many people, Danielle Benjamin’s family has been touched by suicide. Amidst the tragedy, Danielle decided to make a difference and

do something about her situation.

She’s holding the second volleyball tournament to raise money for suicide prevention this Saturday, Sept. 10.

Last year, Danielle organized a volleyball tournament at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill in Liverpool, designing t-shirts honoring loved ones who have been lost to suicide. The event brought in $6,000 for suicide prevention programs.

This year, Danielle plans to do it all again and take it to the next level. There will be a 50/50, raffles, music, and special drinks from Sharkey’s. The local chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be there providing information as well.

To register for the event, visit TheBeachAtSharkeys.com/Tournaments.