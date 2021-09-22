Volunteer Lawyers Project of CNY Resumes Free Legal Advice

Amid the pandemic, the Volunteer Lawyers Project of CNY had to put a pause on their free community clinics but now they are reopening to the public.

The VLP of CNY strives to help the community with free legal information, assistance, and representation in civil legal matters. They are available several days a week at multiple locations and are also open on a walk-in basis.

Central Library, 447 South Salina Street, Syracuse,Tuesdays | 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave, Syracuse, Thursdays | 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

East Syracuse Library, 4990 James St, East Syracuse,Tuesdays | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

White Branch Library, 763 Butternut St, Syracuse, Thursdays | 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Tel-Law CNY, Telephone-Based Clinic: 315-579-2579, Wednesdays | 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Also don’t miss their annual “Cheers for a Cause” wine tasting virtual event on September 30th via Zoom. Online registration is closed but you can call 315-579-2576 for tickets.

For more information about the Volunteer Lawyers Project you can visit VLPCNY.org