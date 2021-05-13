Volunteer Lawyers Project of Onondaga County Holding Virtual Elder Law Fair

The Volunteer Lawyers Project of Onondaga County has decided to shift their annual Elder Law Fair online with a mission to continue to help older adults and caregivers all month long.

From senior scams and fraud from estate planning, every Thursday during the month of May the organization will have a free webinar of interest to older adults and caregivers. Usually, the fair draws crowds of over 200 people but amid the ongoing pandemic, Samantha Aguam Director of Elder Law Program tells us they shifted to a virtual presentation. They hope to help people with their resources and if you cannot attend you can access the recorded webinars on their website.

Dates of their webinar:

Thursday, May 13 – Senior Renter Rights & Reasonable Accommodations, 12-1 pm

Thursday, May 20 – Caregiving Support & Resources, 12-1 pm

Thursday, May 27 – Estate Planning, 12-1 pm

Registrants may attend as few or as many sessions as they like. To register and to learn more about the Volunteer Lawyers Project of Onondaga County you can visit, OnVLP.org.