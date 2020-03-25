Volunteer Lawyers Project of Onondaga County Offering Legal Advice For Those In Need

While many people across the country are finding themselves out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, some may be wondering where they can turn to for help. The Volunteer-Lawyers Project of Onondaga County has some answers for people in need.
You can connect with the Volunteer Lawyers Project through their website at ONLVP.org. Their office is closed to visitors right now but you can reach them by phone at (315) 471-3409.
