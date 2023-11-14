(WSYR-TV) — For 10 years now, Al-Amin Muhammad has pulled the community together to support people in need. He’s doing it again as his organization, We Rise Above The Streets, serves a Thanksgiving dinner and more, at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church.

Muhammad was homeless for a decade. He had a goal to help others get out of poverty and overcome homelessness like he did. It started with him making sandwiches in his living room. Over the last ten years his organization has given out out more than 90,000 sack lunches.

Muhammad reflects on how a case worker helped him.

“When I shared my story, he looked at me in my eyes and said, ‘Al-Amin what you been through I’m so sorry. I’m sorry. I believe in you, and one day, you are going to help a lot of people and you are going to change the world. Because your story is powerful. I love you. Those three words change my life.” Al-Amin Muhammad, We Rise Above The Streets Executive Director

The ‘Feed the Homeless and Families’ initiative is November 18, 2023 at 11 a.m.

To learn more about the event, or to find out details about donating or volunteering, email WeRiseAboveTheStreets@gmail.com or call (315) 491-7164.