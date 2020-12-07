VOTE: Favorite Classic Christmas Movie

The sound of kettle bells are often reminiscent of the holiday season but this year, the red kettles have even more meaning as they represent an even greater need for the Salvation Army.

The funds raised through the organization's iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19, while requests for services are at an all-time high. Due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50-percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettle campaign. The low numbers could also mean that they can only provide limited services for the most vulnerable.