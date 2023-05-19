(WSYR-TV) — The Orange is synonymous with Syracuse and its mascot, Otto, is synonymous with the university. So, it’s hard to believe that Otto isn’t already in the hall of fame.

Well, Otto has his chance to join this year’s Mascot Hall of Fame, but he needs your help.

Julie Walas joined the show, along with Otto himself, to discuss the vote and why Otto is a deserved hall of famer.

Here is what you need to do: head to MascotHallOfFame.com/the-vote-2023/. You can vote for up to seven mascots – ranging from college, to the pros, to the minor leagues. Then, after 24 hours, your clock will reset and you can do it all again. Voting ends May 27. Let’s make Otto a Hall of Famer!