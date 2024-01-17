(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse music community is gearing up to celebrate all the great talent that central New York has to offer.

The Syracuse Area Music Awards are set for early March. Balloting is now underway in the SAMMY People’s Choice voting. Our own Tim Fox, who is also a SAMMY Hall-of-Famer, joined us Wednesday to tell the viewers how their voice can be heard.

SAMMY People’s Choice Award Facts

Balloting in four categories Artist or Band Event or Music Series Academic or Musical Organization Local Venue

First Round open thru Sunday

Top 64 in each category move on to Round Two

You can vote multiple times each day, every day, in each category But only once a day for any one entry If you vote twice a day for the same band, the system will only count one

Over 17-hundred qualified nominees were submitted for first round

Almost four hundred Artists & Bands alone

The SAMMY Awards ceremony is set for Friday, March 8th at the Palace Theatre in Eastwood. They’ll hand out awards in more than a dozen different categories, plus several special awards and the people’s choice awards.

The SAMMY HOF dinner is the night before, Thursday, March 7th, upstairs at Dinosaur BBQ. We will announce the SAMMY nominees and the HOF selections here on Bridge street, on Tuesday morning, February 6th.

Tickets for both SAMMY events go on sale that morning, at SyracuseAreaMusic.com.