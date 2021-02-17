Voting: Why It Matters” – A Virtual Event with Gloria Steinem & Sally Roesch Wagner

More than 100 years ago, women like Matilda Joselyn Gage and Susan B. Anthony fought for women’s rights across the country. And for the last 50 years, American Icon Gloria Steinem has led the fight for women’s equality and continues to encourage others to join the cause today.

Now Steinem, along with Sally Roesch Wagner of the Gage Foundation are bringing their own stories and experiences to a special program.

The virtual event, ‘Voting: Why It Matters” is happening Thursday, February 18th starting at 8pm. It’s free to attend but pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. To learn more about the pioneering work of Matilda Joslyn Gage and the upcoming event, visit MatildaJoslynGage.org.

