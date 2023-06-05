(WSYR-TV) — Jeff Meyer of Salt City Horror Fest joins us today to reminisce about MOST projectionist Andrew Eggers, who died last month. The MOST is hosting a benefit film screening June 7 to help Eggers’ family.

Andy Eggers was the first 15/70mm IMAX projectionist to be hired by the MOST when they opened the Bristol IMAX Omnitheater in 1997. He was running IMAX film until 2019.

Tickets include a film screening, one vintage 35mm film trailer, and a raffle ticket.

For more information check out recklesscinema.com