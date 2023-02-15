(WSYR-TV) — Wake up and smell the coffee! Jake Pusey, Emma Stratigos and Lucas Maley joined the show to demonstrate their process of making espresso drinks, coffee-themed cocktails and other items.

Since 2017, Salt City Coffee has turned their love of coffee roasting into a Syracuse staple. What makes them special and unique is their idea of offering great coffee and a great cocktail all in one.

Salt City Coffee has locations downtown on West Onondaga Street, on University Avenue at SU’s campus and in Fayetteville on East Genesee Street.

Learn more at SaltCityCoffee.com.