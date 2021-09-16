Walk To End Alzheimer’s Disease in CNY

The Alzheimer’s Association is spending more than 750 million dollars worldwide to end Alzheimer’s and other dementia, and the Central New York Chapter can use your help too.

The Syracuse Walk To End Alzheimer’s is set for Sunday at the Onondaga Community College Campus and Executive Director of the CNY Chapter, Cathy James says events like the walk really help to make a difference in the fight against the disease.

“There’s about 410,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s Disease each and every day,” she says. “Events like our walk to end Alzheimer’s helps to provide local support resources in our communities as well as research to find ways to identify this disease.”

In previous years the walk has seen more than 500 participants come out in support of the cause, and Cathy is hopeful that once again the community will show their support.

The Walk To End Alzheimer’s is happening on Sunday, September 26th at Onondaga Community College starting at 12 p.m. A ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and the walk will kick off at 1:15 p.m. To learn more and to register visit, ALZ.org/Walk.