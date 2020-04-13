Walk Wherever for the Syracuse Heart Walk Fundraiser

The Syracuse Heart Walk fundraiser which brings in thousands to Central New York to walk a 5K, will not be happening this weekend due to COVID-19. The organizers of the fundraisers have come up with a creative way to get people moving and still support.

On Sunday April 19th, Syracuse Heart Walk is challenging people to walk or move wherever they are.

Kristin Thompson-Henry, director of Syracuse Heart Walk says there are multiple benefits that walking has on health. “Walking gives you that extra energy. We 100% promote walking because it has the least drop-out rate,” she adds.

Thompson-Henry recommends walking 10,000 steps a day to maintain a healthy heart. Some symptoms of heart attack include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, pain in one or both arms, cold sweats, nausea or lightheadedness.

To take part of the virtual heart walk, visit SyracuseHeartWalk.org