(WSYR-TV) — It’s been a tradition in Central New York since 1979: the Oneida Lake WalleyeFest and Walleye Fishing Derby. Those involved are currently in the process of getting things together, this time with some new features during the weekend of activities. Charter captain Matt Gutchess joined the show this morning to share details.

Local Lions Clubs from all over Central New York have run this derby since 1979. In 2022, the Chittenango Lions Club announced it was no longer going to be running the derby. That was when the WalleyeFest group decided to take it over and make it bigger and better than ever, keeping the tradition alive.

Now in its 44th year the derby will be updated, expanded, and made into a three-day music, food, and vendor festival to kick-off spring in Central New York!

To learn more about the WalleyeFest and Derby, visit OneidaLakeWalleyeFestDerby.com.