(WSYR-TV) — As we’ve been sharing, animal shelters could use some help. If you can’t adopt or volunteer, donations are another way to help.

Gavin Ours, an 11-year-old took on that challenge for Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association. He raised more than $2,000. He joined Bridge Street along with his mom Jennifer Ours and Wanderers’ Rest Executive Director Sarah Murdie.

If you would like to make a donation or check out adoptable pets, you can visit WanderersRest.org

You can also find them on Facebook.