(WSYR-TV) — The Redhouse is getting ready to rock.

The downtown arts center has opened registration for its spring and summer camps for kids. Shows like “Seussical: The Musical,” and “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition” are some of the shows the center will introduce to its campers.

“Kids are so inherently creative and they just take to things like water,” says Marguerite Mitchell, the director of education at Redhouse Arts Center. “They learn their lines very, very quickly. It’s amazing what these kids can do in just two weeks.”

They are currently in the process of planning for their spring shows in partnership with the Syracuse City School District and looking for donations to benefit their scholarship programs, which help area youths attend camp.

If you would like to find out more about all “Red-Ed” programs visit TheRedHouse.org and click the education tab.