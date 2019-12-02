Warm Up This Winter: Travel To Hawaii With Dave Eichorn

Here’s an easy way to warm up this Winter: take a trip to the beautiful islands of Hawaii with former NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Dave Eichorn. He’s hosting Holiday Vacations Hawaii Three Island Holiday from March 25th through April 3rd of 2020.

“We tried to time this not only for the end of winter when everybody’s got cabin fever but also when the rainy season in Hawaii ends as well” says Eichorn.

NewsChannel 9 viewers are invited on the trip, which Holiday Vacations describes this way on their website:

A tropical retreat showcasing the best of three distinct Hawaiian Islands with fabulous resort hotels that will take your breath away. Strike the perfect balance of scheduled activities and free time for optional excursions with three nights on Oahu, two nights on Kauai, and three nights on Maui. Stay at luxurious resort hotels every night with world-class amenities, private balconies, savory dining options, and nearby oceanside views. Highlights include a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial & Visitor Center at Pearl Harbor, a Honolulu city tour, the Maui Ocean Center, a tram tour of the Maui Tropical Plantation, and the Drums of the Pacific Luau and Polynesian Show. All inter-island flights are included!

“The scenery is beautiful and there’s just so much to do and there is a lot of time for you to be able to get creative and do things” adds Eichorn. “In this particular trip the way it works is there’s parts of it that are scheduled but many other parts of it are wide open for you to do excursions.”

The 2020 trip will be a return to Hawaii for Eichorn and his wife, who enjoyed a helicopter tour of the islands last time. He’s hoping to do some deep sea-fishing this time around, as well as snorkeling with turtles.

All airfare, baggage handling, accommodations are included as well as most meals.

Some of the trip’s highlights are:

Flower Lei Greeting

USS Arizona Memorial & Visitor Center at Pearl Harbor

Honolulu city tour

Waikiki Beach

Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitors Center

Waimea Canyon

Smith’s Fern Grotto

Maui Ocean Center

Lahaina & Maui sites

Ka’anapali Beach

Drums of the Pacific Luau & Polynesian show

Maui Tropical Plantation

Leisure time on all islands

If you’d like to learn, Eichorn is hosting two travel shows in Central New York. On Tuesday, December 3rd he’ll be at the Holiday Inn on Electronics Pkwy. in Liverpool. A day later, he’ll be at the Holiday Inn on North Street in Auburn. His presentations are scheduled both days at 10am, 2pm and 7pm.

“There’s a Tour Director that leads us through the whole event, the whole vacation” says Eichorn. “One of the Tour Directors will be there to answer your questions and they’re very, very knowledgeable and I think you’ll get a sense for how hospitable this company, Holiday Vacations, really is.”

You can also learn more anytime by visiting HolidayVacations.com and using the Local Station Keyword Syracuse.