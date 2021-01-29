Warm Up With Hot Jazz At ‘January Jazzfest’

CNY Jazz’s popular winter concert festival, January Jazzfest, is going virtual for its 10th anniversary.

“This is two days instead of one” says Larry Luttinger, Executive Director of CNY Jazz. “We were able to secure national artists like KJ Denhert instead of a mix of local and national artists that we’ve had in the past and although it’s a virtual event, you can go watch this and save the virtual ticket price online by going to some exclusive VIP watch party dinners out at Mohegan Manor in Baldwinsville, which is the venue for the event.”

January Jazzfest is happening January 30 and 31. Denhert, whose music career spans more than 40 years, headlines Sunday night. The virtual concert will allow Central New York audiences the chance to enjoy her unique style of music.

“I call it urban funk and jazz” she says. “Folk music coming from an urban idiom with open improvisation.”

Denhert is no stranger to New York State. Born in Brooklyn, she attended Cornell University, where she recalls playing at the college’s Willard Straight Hall.

“I played a lot in college more than I was doing schoolwork” she jokes.

Click here to visit Denhert’s website to learn more about her and her music.

January Jazzfest’s schedule includes Mark Nanni & The Intention plus Miller & The Other Sinners on Saturday night. Pianist Chuck Lamb of Brubeck Brothers fame opens the festival Sunday, and KJ closes it out.

Tickets are $15 for one night, or $25 for both. Click here to purchase them.

Click here to learn more about the festival and the VIP watch parties happening at Mohegan Manor.