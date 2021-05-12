Warrior Factory Syracuse Competition Squad Headed to 2021 Regionals

Fun meets fitness at the Warrior Factory in Syracuse and some pretty big accomplishments too. The training facility that features obstacles made popular by the American Ninja Warrior T.V. show, will take their team to New England to compete.

The factory’s Syracuse competition squad is headed to the national ninja league’s regional competition in late May. Students ages 6-15, from nine different Central New York school districts qualified for the upcoming competition and will travel to New England to vie for a spot in the national title.

Head Trainer Julien McConnell says that the students have been training since July and have made amazing gains over the last year. Ninja is a sport that can be played like many other club sports, he adds. Students are also invited to stop in and test out the facility or take a class whenever it suits them.

The Warrior Factory Syracuse is located at Township 5 in Camillus. For more information and to sign up, visit WFSYR.com or call 315-468-7961.