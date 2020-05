Like so many arts organizations, The Rev Theatre Company has been forced to adjust their 2020 season due to COVID-19. But the pandemic isn't stopping them from performing, even if it looks a little different these days.

Artists Producing Director, Brett Smock announced that some changes had to be made in order to abide by social distancing guidelines. In a video posted on May 22nd, Smock announced that the company's first two shows of the season, 'Rocky The Musical" and "Witness Uganda" have been cancelled along with 'The Pitch.'