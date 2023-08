(WSYR-TV) — Sooey is a word you will hear a time or two on this side of the Fairgrounds thanks to the Hollywood Racing Pigs.

The New York State Fair is the temporary home to such stars as Lindsay Loham, Kevin Bacon and Barbie-Q . MC of the Hollywood Racing Pigs Crystal Coronas told us more about what to expect at the races.

You can check out the pig races each day at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m at the New York State Fair.

Learn more at nysfair.ny.gov/event.