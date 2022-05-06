May is National Pet Day, meaning it’s a great time to celebrate all the animals who bring joy to our lives.

“We’re a little biased towards the the dog side, but you know, there’s lots of things that you can do” says Kurt Grage, Owner of the Invisible Fence Brand of the Finger Lakes, Midstate and Syracuse. “From treating your dog to something special or your pet, you know, if you have other pets like your cat or your snake, your other reptile, birds, you know, do something special for them.”

One way Grage says you can celebrate your pet is by giving it’s cage a good cleaning. For dog owners, extra walks are always a good thing.

“Smelling the fresh air, exercise for her, then bonding with the owner, you know, and socializing with other people and pets, that’s always a good thing for your animals” Grage adds.

It’s important, adds Grage, to remember the animals living in shelters, waiting to be adopted and taken to their forever homes. He advises people not to be overwhelmed by the adoption process, because he says it’s needed to ensure the pet gets a great home – and that the pet owner really understands the commitment.

Grage and his team help homeowners by not only installing the Invisible Fence Brand product on their properties but teaching them how to use it correctly. Animals wear a collar which Grage says receives a static electric stimulation that doesn’t hurt the animal but encourages it to go back in the yard, or to stop and not leave the yard at all.

