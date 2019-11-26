Closings
Ways To Reduce & Reuse Thanksgiving Day Leftovers

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

This Thanksgiving, don’t let all of your hard work in the kitchen go to waste after the holiday is done. Registered dietician Kelly Springer has a few simple tips to make sure the turkey and the trimmings are eaten.

First, know how many people will be at your table and make a grocery list. Making a list will make shopping much easier, you won’t forget anything and you won’t overspend. It’s also a great way to plan your meal to make sure you have enough food for your guests.

If you are meal planning and find there was a dish you made last year that wasn’t a hit with your friends and family, leave it off of the menu.

Providing friends and family with containers to take leftovers home is also a great way to ensure food won’t be wasted. You can also ask family members to bring their own containers to dinner too. Leftovers can also be frozen and saved for a meal later.

And to transform those Turkey Day leftovers to a Game Day snack, the American Dairy Association has a recipe for nachos. “You can get super creative and put whatever you have leftover in there,” said Springer.

You can find the American Dairy Association’s recipe for Loaded Leftover Thanksgiving Nachos on their website at AmericanDairy.com or on Kelly’s Choice social media.

