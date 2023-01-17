(WSYR-TV) — Baseball is America’s national pastime, but the Syracuse Mets are hoping fans will have time for philanthropy as well.

Jason Smorol, the Syracuse Mets General Manager, joined the show Tuesday to discuss the organizations new initiative, “We Care Wednesdays.”

Every Wednesday during the season, four local 501C3 organizations will be featured at the ballpark. They will have a chance to fundraise at the game, and will be featured on the radio broadcast for an entire inning. Applications will be accepted through February 28.

For more information, head to MiLB.com/Syracuse. You can also contact Nick Costanzo at 315-474-7833 ext. 125 or email ncostanzo@syracusemets.com.