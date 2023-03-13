(WSYR-TV) — Food insecurity is most important issues plaguing, not only our area, but the entire country. We Rise Above The Streets is looking to change that, and founder Al-amin Muhammad joined the show to share details on how the organization is making things happen.

Al-amin touched on the premier of the organization’s Sandwich Saturday commercial and their self-sufficiency recovery program classes for the homeless and food insecure families.

We Rise Above The Streets Recovery OutReach Inc, is located at 220 W. Manlius Street in East Syracuse. You can find them on Facebook here.